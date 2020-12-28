NO. 20-4-02285-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-02285-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

Estate of: CHARLOTTE L. RYAN, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 28, 2020

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS & CAUSE NUMBER: Pierce County Superior Court 20-4-02285-6

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

MARK W. RYAN

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE:

JOHN M. ENNIS

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

HAGER & ENNIS

6314 – 19th St. W, Ste 12

Fircrest, WA 98466

DATED: 12/21/2020

/s/MARK W. RYAN

Personal Representative

IDX-916329

December 28, 2020, January 4, 11, 2021