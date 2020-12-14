NO. 20-4-02147-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In re the Estate of:
VIOLA I. BASKETT, Deceased.
The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed and have qualified as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Co-Personal Representatives or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 12/11/2020
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 12/14/2020
JEROME M. KITTLESON
9917 – 196TH Street Court E
Graham, WA 98338
STEPHANIE MCKENDRICK
5510 Sorenson
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Leslie R. Bottimore
BOTTIMORE & ASSOCIATES,
P.L.L.C. Attorney for Administrator
201 St. Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 272-5653
IDX-915698
December 14, 21, 28, 2020