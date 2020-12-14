NO. 20-4-02147-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In re the Estate of:

VIOLA I. BASKETT, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed and have qualified as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Co-Personal Representatives or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 12/11/2020

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 12/14/2020

JEROME M. KITTLESON

9917 – 196TH Street Court E

Graham, WA 98338

STEPHANIE MCKENDRICK

5510 Sorenson

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Leslie R. Bottimore

BOTTIMORE & ASSOCIATES,

P.L.L.C. Attorney for Administrator

201 St. Helens Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 272-5653

IDX-915698

December 14, 21, 28, 2020