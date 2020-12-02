NO. 20-4-02146-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-02146-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of: KAZUKO UTSUMI BROWN, Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

12/2/2020

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: /s/ LINDA K. BROWN

Attorney for the Personal Representative

/s/ BRIANNE M. KAMPBELL,

WSBA #34483

Kampbell Legal Planning, PLLC Address for Mailing or service: 4041 Ruston Way, Suite 200 Tacoma, WA 98402 253-564-2088 Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause Number: See caption above.

IDX-914576

December 2, 9, 16, 2020