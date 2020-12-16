No. 20-4-02134-5-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-02134-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of RICHARD G. BRANNON, Deceased,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: The above captioned Court has appointed STACY BRANNON as Personal Representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented by the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication is December 16, 2020. /s/ Tonia Honeycutt, WSBA #47776, Honeycutt Law Firm, 16714 Meridian E, Ste #9, Puyallup, WA 98375 Phone (253) 260-4655

IDX-915844

December 16, 23, 30, 2020.