NO. 20-4-02107-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-02107-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of MALCOLM L. SOINE and DONNA D. SOINE, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of these estates. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent, Donna D. Soine’s date of death was February 25, 2020 and Malcolm L. Soine’s date of death was October 27, 2020.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: November 20, 2020

Date of First Publication: November 24, 2020

Personal Representative:

SCOTT LEONARD SOINE

Attorney for Personal Representative

STEPHEN W. FISHER

Address for Mailing or Service

6314 19TH STREET WEST, STE 8

FIRCREST, WA 98466

/s/SCOTT LEONARD SOINE

c/o 6314 19th St W, Ste 8

Fircrest, Washington 98466

STEPHEN W. FISHER, PLLP

Attorney for Estate

6314 19th St W, Ste 8

Fircrest, WA 98466

Telephone: 253-565-3900

Fax: 253-565-3988

IDX-914278

November 24, December 1, 8, 2020