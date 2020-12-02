No. 20-4-02090-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.010 & .015

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF:

KEITH ARNOLD PALMQUIST

Diane Marie Palmquist has been appointed and have qualified as personal representative of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

s/ Diane Marie Palmquist

3330 North Narrows Drive Tacoma, WA 98407-1520

Personal Representative

Date of Filing: November 30, 2020

Date of First Publication: December 2, 2020

Attorney for Personal Representative:

s/ JOHN E. SLOAN WSBA # 3983

Attorney at Law

5119 47th Avenue NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-914635

December 2, 9, 16, 2020