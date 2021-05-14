NO. 20-4-02009-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-02009-8
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
Estate of JAMES VAUGHN STECKER, Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of its First Publication: May 14, 2021
Personal Representative: R. Leann Quinn
/s/ B. REGINA TAYLOR, WSBA #32379
Attorney at Law, PC
10030 Silverdale Way NW, Suite 106
Silverdale, Washington 98383
Attorney for Personal Representative
IDX-926993
May 14, 21, 28, 2021