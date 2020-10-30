No. 20-4-01917-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of RAY D. TRACY, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented with this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication: October 30, 2020

Date of filing notice with Clerk: October 28, 2020

DATED this 28th day of October, 2020.

/s/ DONALD RAY TRACY

Personal Representative

c/o G.P. SESSIONS

Attorney for the Estate

POB 393/ 407 Train St SE

Orting, WA 98360-0393

360-893-3364

IDX-912448

October 30, November 6, 13, 2020