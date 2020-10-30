No. 20-4-01917-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of RAY D. TRACY, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented with this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication: October 30, 2020
Date of filing notice with Clerk: October 28, 2020
DATED this 28th day of October, 2020.
/s/ DONALD RAY TRACY
Personal Representative
c/o G.P. SESSIONS
Attorney for the Estate
POB 393/ 407 Train St SE
Orting, WA 98360-0393
360-893-3364
IDX-912448
October 30, November 6, 13, 2020