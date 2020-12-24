NO. 20-4-01899-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01899-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re The Estate of Robert A. Jones, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: December 24, 2020.

Personal Representative:

Patricia R. Jones

4702 Ridgewest Dr. E

Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Attorney for Personal Represntative:

Richard F. DeJean

PO Box 867

Sumner, WA 98390

Address for Mailing or Service:

PO Box 867

Sumner, WA 98391

Court of Probate Proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Room 110

Tacoma WA 98402

20-4-01899-9

Patricia R. Jones,

Personal Represntative

Estate of Robert A. Jones

c/o Richard F. DeJean

PO Box 867

Sumner, WA 98390

/s/RICHARD F. DEJEAN, WSBA #2548

Attorney for Estate/Personal Representative

PO Box 867

Sumner, WA 98390

IDX-916524

December 24, 31, 2020, January 7, 2021