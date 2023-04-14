No. 20-4-01886-7

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: BEVERLY WILLIAMS, Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madlin Misaghi, the Guardian/Conservator of BEVERLY WILLIAMS has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County:

2102 S. Ash, Tacoma, WA 98405, with a legal description of:

Section 08 Township 20 Range 03 Quarter 22 HAYDENS ADD # 1: HAYDENS ADD # 1 L1 & 2 B 30.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Parcel Id: 4425001680

for the gross sum of $330,000.00, with credits to buyer of up to $15,200.00, and with half of escrow fees paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after April 27, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: April 14, 2023

Des Moines Elder Law c/o Robert P. McDonald 612 South 227th Street Des Moines, WA 98198 206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534 Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator

IDX-975087

April 14, 2023