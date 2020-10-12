NO. 20-4-01832-8

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re Estate of

MICHAEL LOUIS WOOD, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of the above-named decedent. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Executor/Administrator or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING: October 6, 2020

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 12, 2020

Administrator: Roxzan Sukola

Address:

c/o Matthew Link

3906 S. 74th Street Tacoma, WA 98409

Attorney for Estate: Matthew Link

Address: 3609 S. 74th Street Tacoma, WA 98409

Telephone: (253) 471-1200

MATTHEW LINK, WSBA#46659

