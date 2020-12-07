NO. 20-4-01814-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS J MCCLUNG, II, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative or is the attorney of record of the above entitled estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same, duly executed, on said personal representative or the attorneys of record, at the address below stated, and file an executed copy of same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the filing of a copy of this notice to creditors with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: DECEMBER 7, 2020 /s/ David Carl Hill

DAVID CARL HILL, WSBA #9560

Attorney for Estate

2472 Bethel Road SE., Suite A

Port Orchard, WA 98366

Personal Representative for Estate:

MICHAEL E. PIZZUTO

7725 Cabrini Dr. SE

Port Orchard, WA 98367

December 7, 14, 21, 2020