No. 20-4-01813-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-01813-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the estate of:

WAUNITA M. PRESTON, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Office of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: October 7th, 2020.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 12th, 2020.

Co-Personal Representatives:

David E. Preston, Jr.

Donna M. Arnold

11214 24th St E

Edgewood, WA 98372

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

Kevin J. Yanasak Address for Mailing or Service:

3110 Meridian Ave. E.

Edgewood, WA 98371

253.446.1011

IDX-910786

October 12, 19, 26, 2020