No. 20-4-01790-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

MERVYN ERNEST CLEMENTS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) THIRTY (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to Creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice to Creditors. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 12, 2020

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: TIMOTHY L. CLEMENTS

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

JEFFREY COX

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 600 Kitsap Street, Suite 202

Port Orchard, WA 98366

October ___, 2020 ___JEFFREY COX, WSBA #16249

Attorneys for Estate and

Personal Representative

SHIERS LAW FIRM LLP

IDX-910914

October 12, 19, 26, 2020