NO. 20-4-01783-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re: Estate of SANTINA NORDI, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned Personal Representative has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is the later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington, this 28th day of Sept, 2020.

/s/LORI KENYON,

Personal Representative of Said Estate

c/o John A. Miller

1019 Regents Blvd, #204

Fircrest, Washington 98466

253-564-5007

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: Oct 12, 2020

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: Oct. 14, 2020

IDX-911148

October 14, 21, 28, 2020