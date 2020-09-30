No. 20-4-01721-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-01721-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



ESTATES OF:

MAYO JOSEPH LAWRENZ and PATRICIA LYNN LAWRENZ, Husband and Wife, Deceased.

THE CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 30, 2020

Co- Personal Representative: MAYO J. (MJ) LAWRENZ

Co-Personal Representative: MARK P. LAWRENZ

Attorney for Personal Representative:

LINDA N. LYSNE

WSBA #16394

Address for Mailing or Service: LYSNE LEGACY LAW, PLLC

Attorneys for Personal Representative

33530 – 1st Way South, Suite 102

Federal Way, WA 98003

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

IDX-909842

September 30, October 7, 14, 2020