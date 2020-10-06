NO. 20-4-01710-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of:

CHARLES DAVIS, Deceased.

The co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-Personal Representatives or the co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors: September 30, 2020

Date of First Publication: October 6, 2020

/s/ TRACY BOYD

Co-Personal Representative

c/o 2115 North 30th, # 101

Tacoma, WA 98403

/s/ JARRETT BOYD,

Co-Personal Representative

c/o 2115 North 30th, # 101

Tacoma, WA 98403

Johnson, Graffe, Keay, Moniz &

Wick, LLP

/s/ JEFFREY F. HALE

WSBA #01800

Attorney for Estate

2115 North 30th, # 101

Tacoma, WA 98403

(253) 572-5323

IDX-910289

October 6, 13, 20, 2020