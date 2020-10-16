No. 20-4-01698-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-01698-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



BEATRICE V. ELDER, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Executor of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor or the Executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: 10/16/2020

/s/Rosanne Farrell, Executor

/s/Michelle R. Siebenaler, WSBA # 42137

Attorney for Executor

Address for Mailing or Service: LAW OFFICE OF MICHELLE R. SIEBENALER

33530 1ST WAY S., STE 102

FEDERAL WAY, WA 98003

253.397.4674

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

20-4-01698-8

IDX-911379

October 16, 23, 30, 2020