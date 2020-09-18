NO. 20-4-01660-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01660-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of GEORGETTA LEE MURRAY, Deceased.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

* Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

* In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070:

* By filing with the foregoing Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

* By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to me at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

* Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(3), or

* Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

September 18th, 2020

Signed: /s/BRENDA E. WELLENTIN,

Personal Representative

Address for Mailing of Service: c/o Christopher M. Huss Attorney at Law 4224 Waller Road Tacoma, WA 98443

253-922-2676

IDX-908842

September 18, 25, October 2, 2020