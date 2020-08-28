NO 20-4-01507-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO 20-4-01507-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Matter of the Estate of:

JOAN F. LEONARD, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in R.C.W. 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under R.C.W. 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 27, 2020

Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.

/s/KEVIN LEONARD,

Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o Katie M. Hendricks Attorney at Law

510 E. Main, Ste F

Puyallup, WA 98372

Attorney for Kevin Leonard,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Joan F. Leonard

/s/KATIE M. HENDRICKS, WSBA #52776

Address for Mailing or Service:

510 E. Main, Ste F

Puyallup, WA 98372

253-770-0116

IDX-906961

August 27, September 3, 10, 2020