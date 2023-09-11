No. 20-4-01482-3 KNT

NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: BARBARA A. KIEVAT,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc. the Guardian/Conservator of Barbara A. Kievat, has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: The manufactured home located at 6019 -89th Street East, #57, Puyallup, WA 98371, legally described as:

MAKE – SILCR – MODEL – SILVERCREST – YEAR – 1998 – SERIAL – 17710659A – TPO – &114356.

Parcel Id: 5555510914

for the gross sum of one hundred and eighty thousand US dollars ($180,000.00) with

one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after September 25, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: September 11, 2023

Des Moines Elder Law

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

Ph: (206) 212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator(s)

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

612 S. 227TH ST.

DES MOINES, WA 98198

Phone: 206-212-0220

Fax: 206-408-2022

Email: Ermin@rm-law.com IDX-983718

September 11, 2023