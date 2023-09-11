No. 20-4-01482-3 KNT
NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR KING COUNTY
In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: BARBARA A. KIEVAT,
Individual.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abacus Guardianship, Inc. the Guardian/Conservator of Barbara A. Kievat, has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: The manufactured home located at 6019 -89th Street East, #57, Puyallup, WA 98371, legally described as:
MAKE – SILCR – MODEL – SILVERCREST – YEAR – 1998 – SERIAL – 17710659A – TPO – &114356.
Parcel Id: 5555510914
for the gross sum of one hundred and eighty thousand US dollars ($180,000.00) with
one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after September 25, 2023. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: September 11, 2023
Des Moines Elder Law
612 South 227th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Ph: (206) 212-0220
Presented by:
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
By /s/ Ermin Ciric Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611
Attorneys for Guardian/Conservator(s)
DES MOINES ELDER LAW
612 S. 227TH ST.
DES MOINES, WA 98198
Phone: 206-212-0220
Fax: 206-408-2022
Email: Ermin@rm-law.com IDX-983718
September 11, 2023