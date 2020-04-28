No. 20-4-01440-8 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-01440-8 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020, .030)

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

KING COUNTY

The Estate of

STEPHEN MICHEAL COWIN, Deceased.

Kathleen Kangas-Cowin has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 28, 2020

FARR LAW GROUP, PLLC

By: /s/M. Owen Gabrielson, WSBA# 34214

P.O. Box 890

Enumclaw, WA 98022

Attorneys for Kathleen Kangas-Cowin,

Personal Representative

/s/Kathleen Kangas-Cowin, Personal Representative

April 27, May 4, 11, 2020