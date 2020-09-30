NO. 20-4-01388-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01388-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: DOROTHY JEAN BROWN, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: September 30, 2020

Administrator:

DEBRA HAHN

Attorney for the Estate:

Jeffrey M. Allen

Address for Mailing or Service:

102 North Meridian PO Box 217

Puyallup, WA 98371

(253) 845-8895

NELSON & ALLEN, P.S.

/s/JEFFREY M. ALLEN,

WSBA #47982

IDX-909911

September 30, October 7, 14, 2020