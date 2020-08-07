NO. 20-4-01374-1

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Nonprobate Estate of

BARBARA ANN WELFRINGER,

Deceased.

The notice agent’s named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent’s or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent’s served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: August 7, 2020

NOTICE AGENT: FRAWN LYNN WITT

ATTORNEY FOR NOTICE AGENT: Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., WSBA No. 22957

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., Attorney at Law

3716 Pacific Avenue, Suite F

Tacoma, WA 98418-7836

COURT OF NONPROBATE PROCEEDING AND CAUSE NUMBER:

Pierce County Superior Court 930 Tacoma Ave S., Rm. 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

Case No. 20-4-01374-1

IDX-905417

August 7, 14, 21, 2020