NO. 20-4-01367-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01367-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



ROSALIE M. NUTT, Deceased. The Administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Deceased’s Date of Birth: December 6, 1942

Deceased’s Social Security Number: XXX-XX-4650

Administrator: Larry Nutt

Attorney for the Administrator: Heather L. Crawford

Address for Mailing or Service: Comfort, Davies & Smith, P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Suite 200

Tacoma, WA 98466-6225

DATED this 4th day of August, 2020.

By: /s/Larry Nutt, Administrator

COMFORT, DAVIES & SMITH, P.S.

/s/Heather L. Crawford, WSBA #29962

Attorney for Administrator

IDX-906555

August 20, 27, September 3, 2020