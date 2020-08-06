No. 20-4-01350-4

Non-Probate Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.42.030)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In the Matter of the Estate of Randall Neal Body, Deceased. The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to the above-named Decedent’s creditors. On the date of filing of this Non-Probate Notice to Creditors with the Court, the Notice Agent had no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent, or the appointment of a Personal Representative for Decedent’s probate estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the Court that were then available, no cause number regarding Decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent, and no Personal Representative of Decedent’s probate estate had been appointed.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and, in the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070, by filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and by serving upon or mailing by first class mail to the Notice Agent at the address provided below, a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Notice Agent served or mailed this Notice to the creditor, as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c), or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: August 6, 2020

In accordance with RCW 9A.72.085, the Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington, on August 3, 2020, at Eatonville, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of their knowledge.

Leslie Marie Body

8210 320th St. E., Eatonville, WA 98328

IDX-905243

August 6, 13, 20, 2020