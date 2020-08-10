NO. 20-4-01333-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01333-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of LOIS ANN EFAW, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Executrix of the above entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executrix or the Executrix’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executrix served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATED this 5th day of August, 2020.
Toni Reardon, Executrix of the
Estate of Lois Ann Efaw, Deceased
Name: /s/TONI REARDON
Address: 215 Wood Avenue
Sumner, WA 98390
Attorney for the Executrix of the Estate:
/s/GREG S. WEBLEY
WSBA #12875
Attorney at Law
112 West Meeker PO Box 247
Puyallup, Washington 98371
253-841-2382
DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: August 5, 2020
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
August 10, 2020
Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court
Cause Number: 20-4-01333-4
August 10, 17, 24, 2020