NO. 20-4-01303-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re the Estate of:
ARTHUR DELANO METZ, Deceased. The Administrator named below have been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATED this 14th day of December 2020.
/s/Shawn Metz
Shawn Metz
Administrator Presented by:
McFERRAN LAW, P.S.
By: /s/Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA#46659 Attorney for Administrator
3906 South 74th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 471-1200
IDX-917084
January 6, 13, 20, 2021