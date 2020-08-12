No. 20-4-01282-6- NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 20-4-01282-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

The Estate of:

MICHAEL YOUNG KIM, Deceased. The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF MAILING/PUBLICATION TO CREDITORS: August 12, 2020

ADMINISTRATOR: JAMES JUNGGUN KIM

ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., WSBA No. 22957

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Dallas W. Jolley, Jr., Attorney at Law

3716 Pacific Avenue, Suite F

Tacoma, WA 98418-7836

Tel.: (253) 565-9300

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: Pierce County Superior Court

Case No. 20-4-01282-6

