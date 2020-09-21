NO. 20-4-01277-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01277-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of

ROBERTA JEAN ELMORE

Decedent.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is

effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

September 21, 2020

Personal Representative:

Zachariah Campbell

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Preet Kode, WSBA# 45424

Address for Mailing or Service:

7900 SE 28th St., Ste. 320,

Mercer Island, WA 98040

206-531-2735

Court of probate proceedings:

Cause Number:

Pierce County Superior Court

20-4-01277-0

Signed this 17th day of September, 2020 in Mercer Island, Washington.

Kode Law Firm, PLLC

/s/Preet Kode, WSBA #45424

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-909057

September 21, 28, October 5, 2020