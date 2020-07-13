No. 20-4-01196-0

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRENDA LEE BUCKNER, Deceased.

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Clerk, a cause number regarding the decedent had been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Any persons having claims against the above-named decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of filing of this notice with the Clerk of the Court: 7/9/2020

Date of First Publication of this notice:

7/13/2020

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington on July 8, 2020, at Renton, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

NOTICE AGENT:

By: /s/WESLEY ROY BUCKNER NELSON

ATTORNEY FOR NOTICE AGENT: NICOLE M. BOLAN

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: Blado Kiger Bolan, P.S.

4717 South 19th Street, Suite 109

Tacoma, WA 98405

Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: 20-4-01196-0

IDX-903210

July 13, 20, 27, 2020