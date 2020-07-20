NO. 20-4-01195-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

JAMES R. WALER, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the Deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by an otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or the claim will be forever barred. DATE OF FILING: 07/16/2020.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 07/20/20.

Administrator:

LORI A. WALER

Address: c/o Jean M. Bouffard

3906 S 74th St

Tacoma, WA 98409

(253) 471-1200

IDX-903840

July 20, 27, August 3, 2020