NO. 20-4-01151-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: JOYCE MAY PAPENBROCK, Deceased.

The Personal Representatives named below have been appointed and has qualified as Co-Executors of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the P.R.s or the P.R.s’ attorney at the address stated and the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the P.R.s served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (2) within four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS: July 23, 2020

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

July 28, 2020

By: /s/LINDA REDA

Co-Executor/PR

P.O. Box 169

Toutle, WA 98649

By: /s/ANTHONY REDA

Co-Executor/PR

P.O. Box 169

Toutle, WA 98649

/s/JOHN M. McWILLIAMS

WSBA 44254

Attorney for Estate

Rainier Legal Center

31615 3rd Ave./ P.O. Box 100

Black Diamond, WA 98010

(425)432-3380

IDX-904382

July 28, August 4, 11, 2020