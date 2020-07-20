NO. 20-4-01137-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01137-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of
KEIKO LOUDY, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets
Dated on July 7, 2020.
STATE OF OHIO )) ss.
County of /s/ Cuyahoga )
The undersigned, being first duly sworn upon oath, deposes and says:
That she is the Trust Officer and Vice President of Trusts and Estate Settlement for the Petitioner, KeyBank National Association, in the above-entitled matter, that she has read the foregoing Petition, knows the contents thereof and believes the same to be true.
Representative of said Estate
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
/s/ Monica M.Newell, Trust officer
By: Monica M. Newell
Its: Trust Officer & Vice President
Of Trust and Estate Settlement
KeyBank National Association
4900 Tiedeman Road, Brooklyn, OH 44144-2302
Mail Code: OH-01-49-0153
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
By: /s/Todd M. Blodgett
Todd M. Blodgett, WSBA #43542
Attorneys for Personal Representative
1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1200
Tacoma, WA 98402-4395
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
July 20, 2020
IDX-903784
July 20, 27, August 3, 2020