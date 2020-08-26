NO. 20-4-01119-31-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01119-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

In the Matter of the Estate of ELIZABETH HELEN ERWIN, Deceased.

Elizabeth Helen Erwin died May 17, 2020 as a resident of Pierce County, Washington. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate, in Snohomish County, under the above referenced Court Cause number. Because we have filed this probate in Snohomish County rather than Pierce County (as the law provides) we are publishing such Notice to Creditors in a Pierce County newspaper. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative are served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication in Pierce County Newspaper: August 26, 2020

Date of Filing Notice with Snohomish County Clerk: July 28, 2020

/s/MICHELE ANNE ERWIN,

Personal Representative

/s/BLAIR J. BENNETT

WSBA #50360

of Bennett & Bennett, PLLC

400 Dayton, Suite A Edmonds, WA 98020 (425) 776-0139

IDX-905095

August 26, September 2, 9, 2020