NO. 20-4-01071-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01071-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: MARTHA TROVER, Deceased. The administrator with will annexed named below has been appointed as administrator with will annexed of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator with will annexed or the administrator with will annexed’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) thirty days after the administrator with will annexed served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: June 29, 2020

/s/Melinda Clevenger, Administrator With Will Annexed

Attorneys for Personal Representative

/s/ Shad O. McOmber, WSBA #44157

HARLOWE & FALK LLP

Address for Mailing or Service:

One Tacoma Avenue North, Suite 300

Tacoma, WA 98403

253-284-4410

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: See caption above

IDX-902143

June 29, July 6, 13, 2020