NO. 20-4-01011-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-01011-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

KAREN LYNN HOLMES, Deceased.

The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), formerly (3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not

presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors With Clerk of Court: August 11, 2020

Date of First Publication: August 13, 2020

Co-Personal Representative: Kevin Hall Hayes

Co-Personal Representative: Melissa Lena Hayes

Address for Mailing or Service:

Kevin Hall Hayes

9632 49th St W

University Place, WA 98467

August 13, 20, 27, 2020