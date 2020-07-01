NO. 20-4-00982-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF DAVID MICHAEL MACDONALD,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: June 29, 2020

Date of first publication: July 1, 2020

/s/ LISA C. MACDONALD

Administrator

c/o Roberts Johns & Hemphill, PLLC

Attorneys for Administrator

7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Presented by:

ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC

By: /s/ MICHAEL W. JOHNS

WSBA No. 22054

Attorneys for Administrator

IDX-902433

July 1, 8, 15, 2020