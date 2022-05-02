No. 20-4-00922-1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR

DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: KENNETH MICHAEL CONDICT, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Patricia C. Woolverton, the Administrator of the above-estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on May 23, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom Hearing in the probate commissioner’s court, Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 29 day of April, 2022.

/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300,

Attorney for Patricia C. Woolverton,

Administrator Estate of Kenneth Michael Condict

CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-953695

May 2, 2022