No. 20-4-00922-1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR
DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of: KENNETH MICHAEL CONDICT, Deceased.
NOTICE IS GIVEN that Patricia C. Woolverton, the Administrator of the above-estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on May 23, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom Hearing in the probate commissioner’s court, Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.
DATED this 29 day of April, 2022.
/s/Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300,
Attorney for Patricia C. Woolverton,
Administrator Estate of Kenneth Michael Condict
CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC
317 South Meridian
Puyallup, Washington 98371
253-848-3513
IDX-953695
May 2, 2022