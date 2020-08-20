No. 20-4-00919-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ANGIE CHRISTINE BREIDENFELD,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Administrator or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 08/19/2020_________

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 08/20/2020

KALISSA C. BARBOUR

26601 Dauntless Drive, #1

Fort Riley, Kansas 66442

Leslie R. Bottimore

BOTTIMORE & ASSOCIATES,

P.L.L.C. Attorney for Administrator

201 St. Helens Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 272-5653

IDX-906582

August 20, 27, September 3, 2020