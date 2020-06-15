NO. 20-4-00916-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of,

JASON C. LINDQUIST, Deceased.

The personal representative, Kevin Carl, has been appointed and has qualified as the personal representative of the Estate of Jason Charles Lindquist. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the clerk of this court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the clerk of the court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.020 or 11.40.051, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors: June 12th, 2020. Date of First Publication: June 15th, 2020. DATED this 11th day of June, 2020, at Tacoma, Washington.

JOHNSON, GRAFFE, KEAY, MONIZ & WICK, LLP

s/Christopher Keay Christopher Keay, WSBA #13143

Attorney for Estate

2115 N. 30th St., Ste. 101, Tacoma, WA 98403

(253) 572-5323; ckeay@jgkmw.com

IDX-900867

June 15, 22, 29, 2020