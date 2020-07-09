NO. 20-4-00891-8
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
LAVERNE M. LAUSTEN, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative (PR) of this estate. All persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the PR or the attorney of record at the address stated below, and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: July 7, 2020
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 9, 2020
Personal Representative: Christopher L. Lausten
Address:
10414 Peacock Hill Ave NW SPC 47 Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Attorney for Estate: Kathryn R. Portteus Mailing Address:
PO Box 680
Fox Island, WA 98333
Telephone:
(253) 853-3700
Presented By:
/s/CHRISTOPHER L. LAUSTEN
Personal Representative
Presented By:
LAW OFFICE OF KATHRYN R. PORTTEUS
/s/KATHRYN R. PORTTEUS
WSBA 27292
Attorney for Personal Representative
IDX-902965
July 9, 16, 23, 2020