NO. 20-4-00889-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of THOMAS DANIEL SHAKE, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

May 27,2020

Personal Representative:

ETHAN WILDER SHAKE

2607 169th St SE

Bothell, WA 98012

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Nancy McKenney Allo

16417 133rd Avenue E

Puyallup, WA 98374

253-770-2154

IDX-899450

May 27, June 3, 10, 2020