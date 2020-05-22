NO. 20-4-00800-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00800-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Estate of Sonja Margaret Klinger, Deceased.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or on the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of First Publication:

May 22, 2020.

Marion Miller Personal Representative

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/DESIREE HOSANNAH,

WSBA #31150

Hosannah Law Group, PLLC 7403 Lakewood Dr. W., Suite 5

Lakewood, WA 98499

Phone: 253-476-5977

Fax: 253-474-2968

IDX-899166

PUBLICATION DATES:

May 22, 2020

May 29, 2020

June 5, 2020