No. 20-4-00714-8

NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

RAYMOND J GONZALES, SR.,

Deceased.

1. The Personal Representative/Administrator, Thomas R. McKee, has petitioned the Superior Court of Pierce County, State of Washington, for the entry of an Order on Determination of Heirship Rights and Decree of Distribution of Probate, and a hearing on said Petition for Determination of Heirship Rights and Final Account and Petition for Distribution will be held on the 7th day of July, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

2. Petition for Determination of Heirship Rights and Amended Final Account and Petition for Distribution has been filed with the Court.

3. Following the entry by the Court of a Decree of Distribution of Probate, the Personal Representative is entitled to distribute the remaining estate assets pursuant to the terms of the Informal Accounting attached to said Final Account and Petition; and

4. A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing on the Petition for Determination of Heirship Rights and Final Account and Petition for Distribution and to object to the granting of the entry of the Decree of Distribution of Probate.

DATED this 14th day of June, 2022.

TUELL & YOUNG,

Attorneys for Petitioner

By /s/ Todd J. Tuell

Todd J. Tuell, #19176

TUELL & YOUNG

A Professional Services Corporation

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

1457 SOUTH UNION AVE.

TACOMA, WA 98405-1951

PHONE 253-759-0070

IDX-956861

June 15, 2022