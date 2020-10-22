NO. 20-4-00701-34-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00701-34
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR THURSTON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
GABRIEL OLBERG, Deceased. THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: October 22, 2020
Publication: Tacoma Daily Index
Dated this ____ day of October, 2020
BRYCE H. DILLE
Personal Representative
Attorneys for Personal Representative: Bryce H. Dille, WSBA 2862
Dille Law, PLLC
Address for Mailing or Service: 2010 Caton Way Ste. 101 SW
Olympia, WA 98502
Phone: (360) 350-0270
Court of Probate Proceedings and cause number: Thurston County Clerk
Family Law, Probate and Juvenile Court
2801 32nd Avenue SW
Tumwater, WA 98512 IDX-911226
October 22, 29, November 5, 2020