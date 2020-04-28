NO. 20-4-00669-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROBERT LEE POLLARD, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk of Court: April 24, 2020.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 28, 2020.

/s/CHRISTOPHER S. POLLARD

Personal Representative

PO Box 2923

Westport, WA 98595

/s/ROBERT L. POLLARD, JR.

Personal Representative

9207 Bell Ave

Yakima, WA 98908

Attorney for the Estate:

Law Office of Douglas R. Cloud

/s/DOUGLAS R. CLOUD,

WSBA #13456

Attorney for Estate

1008 Yakima Ave, Ste 202

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-627-1505

April 28, May 5, 12, 2020