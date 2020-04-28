NO. 20-4-00669-9
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of:
ROBERT LEE POLLARD, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with the Clerk of Court: April 24, 2020.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
April 28, 2020.
/s/CHRISTOPHER S. POLLARD
Personal Representative
PO Box 2923
Westport, WA 98595
/s/ROBERT L. POLLARD, JR.
Personal Representative
9207 Bell Ave
Yakima, WA 98908
Attorney for the Estate:
Law Office of Douglas R. Cloud
/s/DOUGLAS R. CLOUD,
WSBA #13456
Attorney for Estate
1008 Yakima Ave, Ste 202
Tacoma, WA 98405
253-627-1505
IDX-897379
April 28, May 5, 12, 2020