NO. 20-4-00664-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-00664-8
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re the Estate of:
MICHAEL A. ENGH, Deceased.
The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Dated on April 22, 2020.
Co-Personal Representatives of said Estate
/s/CAROLYN T. READ
Co-Personal Representative
c/o 3002 N. Warner Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
/s/JEANNETTE M. VASICEK
Co-Personal Representative
9098 Springridge Rd NE
Bainbridge Island WA 98110-3490
/s/MARY E. ENGH-BALMER
Co-Personal Representative
15118 27th NW
Gig Harbor WA 98332
EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC
By: /s/ Todd M. Blodgett WSBA #43542
Attorneys for Estate
1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1200
Tacoma, WA 98402-4395
253-572-4500
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION April 23, 2020
IDX-897096
April 23, 30, May 7, 2020