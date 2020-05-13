No.: 20-4-00658-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE

OF RAMONA WILLIAMS, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim, in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: May _, 2020.

Date of First Publication:May 13th, 2020.

/s/Nell Marie Berger

Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate:

Patricia P. Skrinar

Skrinar Law Offices

524 Tacoma Ave. So

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 383-0708

Clerk of Court:

Pierce County Superior Court

County-City Building

930 Tacoma Ave. So.

Tacoma, WA 98402 Court of Probate Proceedings/Cause Number

IDX-898480

May 13, 20, 27, 2020