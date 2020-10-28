No. 20-4-00658-06-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No. 20-4-00658-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL WILLIAM RAINHA, SR. Deceased.

The Personal Administrator named below has been appointed as Personal Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by servicing on or mailing to the Personal Administrator or the Personal Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION October 28, 2020 PERSONAL ADMINISTRATOR:

James Cook ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL ADMINISTRATOR: Brandon Campbell

WSBA #47762 ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 1409 Franklin Street, Suite 202 Vancouver, WA 98660 IDX-911876

October 28, 2020, November 04, 2020, November 10, 2020